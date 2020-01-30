Second Trailer for Renouncement Drama 'Burden' with Garrett Hedlund

"I'm praying for some kind of sign… If this ain't a sign, then I don't know what is." Two years later this is finally being released. 101 Studios has debuted the second trailer for indie drama Burden, a film about the KKK and a former Klansman who gives up his ways thanks to the help of a local reverend. This initially premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, two years ago, winning the Audience Award but it never got released like every other film from that fest. Garrett Hedlund stars as Mike Burden, a Klansman whose relationships with a single mother and a high school friend force him to re-examine his long-held beliefs. It also features Forest Whitaker, Andrea Riseborough, Tom Wilkinson, Usher Raymond, and Tess Harper. This looks like a tough one to watch, but Whitaker's powerful speech at the end makes this worthy.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Heckler's Burden, from 101 Studio's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Heckler's Burden here, to see more footage from the film.

Based on the inspiring true story of the bridging of one of the biggest racial divides imaginable. Mike Burden, a rising leader in Ku Klux Klan, attempts to break away from the Klan when the girl he falls in love with urges him to leave for the better life they can build together. When the Klan seeks Mike out for vengeance, an African American Reverend takes in Mike, his girlfriend and her son, protecting them, and accepting them into their community. Together, Burden and Kennedy fight to overcome the Klan's efforts. Burden is both written & directed actor turned filmmaker Andrew Heckler, making his feature directorial debut with this film. Produced by Robbie Brenner and Bill Kenwright. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018, and stopped by the Traverse City Film Festival in Michigan as well. 101 Studios will finally release Heckler's Burden in select US theaters starting February 28th, 2020 next month. Still interested?