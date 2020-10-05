Second Trailer for Ryan Reynolds' Video Game World Movie 'Free Guy'

"This loser is ruining the game, man!" 20th Century has released the second official trailer for Free Guy, the video game action comedy concept conceived by Matt Lieberman, and directed by Shawn Levy (of Night at the Museum Date Night, Real Steel, The Internship). This is currently rescheduled to open in December later this year. Ryan Reynolds stars as "Guy", just a regular guy who one day learns that he's actually an NPC (meaning Non-Player Character - an automated character mostly in the background of video games) until he suddenly decides to take over and become the hero of the game. Inspired by tons of video games, this also has a Wreck-It Ralph feel, and it's packed with all kinds of crazy action and video game comedy. Also starring Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. I'm hoping the ultimate message in this is to break free from our routine programming. Then go have some fun.

Here's the second official trailer (+ two posters) for Shawn Levy's Free Guy, direct from Fox's YouTube:

You can watch the first official trailer for Shawn Levy's Free Guy here, to see the original first look again.

In Twentieth Century Fox's epic adventure-comedy Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late. Free Guy is directed by prolific Canadian producer / filmmaker Shawn Levy, director of the movies Address Unknown, Just in Time, Big Fat Liar, Just Married, Cheaper by the Dozen, Date Night, Real Steel, The Internship, This Is Where I Leave You, plus all three of the Night at the Museum movies previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, based on a story by Lieberman. Produced by Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, & Adam Kolbrenner. This was originally set to open earlier this summer until the pandemic delayed the release indefinitely. Fox has now reschedule Free Guy to open in theaters starting December 11th this fall. Still excited to watch it?