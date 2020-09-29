Second Trailer for 'The Monster Squad' Fan Doc 'Wolfman's Got Nards'

"Scaring the hell out of kids seemed like a great idea, and then the laughs played against that." Gravitas has released a new official trailer for the documentary Wolfman's Got Nards, a film about the huge cult success of the 1987 monster movie The Monster Squad. The title is an obvious reference to one of the film's iconic lines, where Horace yells out "Wolfman's got nards!" When the film was first released, it wasn't a big box office hit and didn't get great reviews, but over the last 30 years it has become a hugely popular beloved genre classic. This "heartfelt" doc film explores the power of cult film and the impact this amusing cult classic has had on fans, cast and crew, and the industry. For those who don't know, The Monster Squad was directed by Fred Dekker and co-written by Shane Black, two key names in the industry who were relatively unknown at the time. We ran a trailer for this when it first premiered at festivals two years ago. It will finally be available to watch on VOD in October, for those who've been looking forward to catching this.

Here's second trailer (+ poster) for Andre Gower's doc Wolfman's Got Nards, direct from YouTube:

When it was released in 1987, The Monster Squad was deemed a failure by critics and was, according to the box office, a film no one cared about. But over the last three decades, word of mouth has turned this sleeping hit into a cultural phenomenon. Wolfman's Got Nards explores the relationship a dedicated audience (including celebrities and filmmakers) has with The Monster Squad. This documentary takes an in-depth look into the film’s conception, response, cult status, and revival. Through interviews with the cast, crew, screenwriters, directors, academics and original reviewers as well as through never-before-seen footage, it turns the lens on an audience of self-proclaimed misfits who have kept The Monster Squad alive for more than thirty years. Wolfman's Got Nards is directed by American actor-filmmaker Andre Gower, making his directorial debut. This originally premiered at the Chattanooga Film Festival in 2018, and won the Audience Award at the Overlook Film Festival also that year. Wolfman's Got Nards will finally be released direct-to-VOD starting on October 27th this fall. For more info, visit the film's official website.