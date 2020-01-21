Second Trailer for Thriller 'The Rhythm Section' Starring Blake Lively

"I'm going to do this my way." Paramount has debuted a second official trailer for The Rhythm Section, an adaptation of the best-selling novel - the first book from the "Stephanie Patrick Thrillers" series by Mark Burnell. The Rhythm Section is described as an international spy thriller about a woman who takes on the identity of an assassin in order to seek out and get revenge on those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family. She is trained, then goes out on her own to find them. Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, along with Jude Law, Max Casella, Daniel Mays, Richard Brake, Raza Jaffrey, Tawfeek Barhom, and Sterling K. Brown. This actually looks pretty damn cool. I've been looking forward to this, and I hope it's as exhilarating as these trailers make it look. And now we know what the title is referencing.

Here's the second official trailer for Reed Morano's The Rhythm Section, from Paramount's YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Morano's The Rhythm Section here, to see the original reveal again.

The Rhythm Section is an international spy thriller that follows the story of Stephanie Patrick, a woman who seeks to uncover the truth behind a plane crash that killed her family. After she discovers that the crash was not accidental, she embarks on a mission to track down those responsible by assuming the identity of an assassin. The Rhythm Section is directed by American cinematographer / filmmaker Reed Morano, director of the films Meadowland and I Think We're Alone Now previously, as well as TV work including "The Handmaid's Tale" and "The Power". The screenplay is written by Mark Burnell, adapted from Burnell's own book of the same name. Produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the same two who also produce the Bond movies at Eon. Paramount will release Morano's The Rhythm Section in theaters everywhere starting January 31st, 2020 at the end of this month. Who's planning to see this in theaters?