Second Trailer for Whannell's 'The Invisible Man' with Elisabeth Moss

"Where are you?! Show yourself…!" Universal released a second full-length trailer for The Invisible Man, the modern horror sci-fi remake of this vintage spooky story, made by acclaimed Australian actor / writer / director Leigh Whannell. The very first trailer arrived late last year, with a new Super Bowl spot showing up last weekend. Award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss stars in this terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal's classic monster character (the original film opened in 1933). She plays a woman who tries to flee her abusive, controlling scientist husband, only to end up being haunted by an invisible version of him when he suddenly kills himself. The cast also includes Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Benedict Hardie, and Sam Smith. They're really selling it as hardcore horror, but I'm hoping there's a more unique angle to the movie than just that. Keep an eye out for this next month.

Here's the second trailer (+ IMAX poster) for Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man, direct from YouTube:

You can still see the first official trailer for Whannell's The Invisible Man here, for more footage from this.

Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Dyer), their childhood friend (Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Reid). But when Cecilia's abusive ex (Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia's sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. The Invisible Man is both written & directed by Australian filmmaker Leigh Whannell, director of the films Insidious: Chapter 3 and Upgrade previously; writer for the Saw series, Dead Silence, The Mule. Based on the original H.G. Wells novel of the same name. Produced by Jason Blum and Kylie Du Fresne. Universal debuts Whannell's The Invisible Man in theaters everywhere starting on February 28th next month. Planning to watch this?