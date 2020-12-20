Secrets Abound in Horror 'The Village in the Woods' Official Trailer

"I think they know what we're up to… It's like they were playing games with us." Someone is out-tricking the tricksters. 4Digital Media has released an official trailer for an indie horror film titled The Village in the Woods, made by UK filmmaker Raine McCormack. This already opened in cinemas in the UK last year, and is arriving on VOD in the US in January. Every village, every person, has a secret… none more so than the inhabitants of this isolated, murky village whose fate relies on the luring of two unsuspecting pawns to satisfy their appetite and determine their being. After arriving in town, their paranoia slowly builds to terror as unsettling and grim events unfold. The indie film stars Beth Park, Therese Bradley, Richard Hope, Robert Vernon, Rebecca Johnson, Sidney Kean, Timothy Harker, Katie Alexander-Thom, and Phill Martin. This looks like a very tricky, fun "village in the woods" horror that will mess with your head.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Raine McCormack's The Village in the Woods, from YouTube:

Deep in the forgotten woods, lies a village, at the center of which stands the old Harbour Inn. This rotten pub is the target of an inheritance fraud by young couple Jason and Nicky. Tempted by promises of easy money, Nicky pretends to be the Inn’s sole heiress. However on arrival, they find the villagers welcoming and friendly… perhaps a little too much so. Always there. Always smiling. Always watching. The couple do their best to continue the scam but things start to go very wrong. Their paranoia slowly builds to terror as unsettling and grim events unfold. The Village in the Woods is not all it seems. The Village in the Woods is directed by British filmmaker Raine McCormack, a former music producer making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is co-written by Raine McCormack and John Hoernschemeyer. This already opened in the UK over a year ago. 4Digital Media finally debuts McCormack's The Village in the Woods direct-to-VOD in the US starting on January 19th, 2021 this winter. Intrigued?