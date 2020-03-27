Seth Carr Becomes a Wrestler in Fun Trailer for 'The Main Event' Film

"Bring the chaos, bro!" Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for a film titled The Main Event, the latest film from director Jay Karas (Break Point). This family comedy is about an 11-year-old aspiring wrestler kid named Leo who one day discovers a magical wrestling mask. He decides to enter a competition to become the next WWE superstar. Will his dreams come true? Seth Carr stars as Leo, with a cast including Tichina Arnold, Adam Pally, Ken Marino, and also featuring WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, The Miz, and Sheamus. Heck yes, Kid Chaos, this actually looks damn good! Seems to be an amusing throwback to the wacky 90s movies where a kid would mixed up in some adult business after acquiring some magical object. Looks like a good time! All the wrestling ring moves shown in this trailer are hilarious. Check it out below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jay Karas' The Main Event, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

When 11-year-old Leo Thompson (Seth Carr) discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength, he uses it to enter a WWE competition. With the support of his grandmother (Tichina Arnold), Leo will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. Can one kid win it all, in the face of epic challengers in the ring? The Main Event is directed by American producer / filmmaker Jay Karas, director of the film Break Point previously, as well as tons of other TV work including episodes of "Teachers", "Workaholics", and "After Lately". The screenplay is written by Larry Postel and Zach Lewis & Jim Mahoney and Peter Hoare. Produced by Richard Lowell. Exec produced by Susan Levison and Maggie Malina. Netflix will release Karas' The Main Event streaming exclusively starting April 10th coming soon.