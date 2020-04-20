Seven Girls Start a Cult in 'The Color Rose' Trailer with Kaitlyn Bernard

"All my friends are dying, and it's all my fault…" Rock Salt Releasing has unveiled an official trailer for an indie cult drama titled The Color Rose, marking the directorial debut of Canadian filmmaker Courtney Paige - who also co-stars in the film. Seven girls decide to start a cult where each of them must embody one of the seven deadly sins. They realize there's more to their religious town after they go missing one by one. Described as "a compelling and haunting tale with eerie twists", of course, which is exactly what the story sounds like anyway. This stars Kaitlyn Bernard, Loretta Walsh, Elysia Rotaru, Brenna Llewellyn, Brenna Coates, Keilani Elizabeth Rose, Jasmine Randhawa, Carly Fawcett, Aleks Paunovic, and Lochlyn Munro. This looks rather bland and derivative, without anything new or interesting going on.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Courtney Paige's The Color Rose, direct from YouTube:

Layered with an intriguing and chilling narrative, The Color Rose follows seven private schoolgirls who start a cult, each embodying one of the seven deadly sins: lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy and pride. The sinning schoolgirls soon discover that their religious town has a terrifying secret: a mysterious killer who begins kidnapping the girls one by one. The Color Rose is a compelling and haunting tale with eerie twists, leaving viewers on edge and unsure of what to expect next. The Color Rose is directed by Canadian actress / filmmaker Courtney Paige, making her feature directorial debut with this project after one short film previously. The screenplay is written by Courtney Paige, Madison Smith, Erin Hazlehurst; based on a story by Courtney Paige. This premiered at the Mammoth Film Festival earlier this year. Rock Salt Releasing will debut Paige's The Color Rose direct-to-VOD sometime this year. So who wants to watch?