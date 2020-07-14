Seven Millennials Ignore Rules in Horror Film 'Game of Death' Trailer

"Jumanji meets Natural Born Killers." Cleopatra Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Game of Death, which originally premiered back in 2017 at the SXSW Film Festival. It also stopped by the Fantaspoa, Sydney, Fantasia, and Toronto After Dark Film Festivals that year as well. In the middle of small-town nowhere, seven friends are forced to kill or be killed when they play the Game of Death. When faced with their own mortality, will they turn on each other to survive…? This is similar to that deadly game horror Ready or Not from last year, but I dig the board game twist with a younger group of friends. Starring Sam Earle, Victoria Diamond, Emelia Hellman, Catherine Saindon, Erniel Baez Duenas, Nick Serino, and Thomas Vallieres. This looks intense and horrifying. And it's an extremely bloody, extremely violent trailer without any red band warning on it - so watch out if you can't handle blood.

New US trailer (+ poster) for Sebastien Landry & Laurence Morais-Lagace's Game of Death, on YouTube:

Kill or be killed is the golden rule of the Game of Death. Sucks for seven millennials who ignored that rule. Now each one's head will explode unless they kill someone. Will they turn on each other to survive, or will this sunny day be the last for the innocent people of their middle-of-nowhere town? Game of Death is co-directed by Quebecois filmmaking duo Sebastien Landry (director of the film Un parallèle plus tard) & Laurence Morais-Lagace, making their first feature film together after directing episodes from the TV series "Polyvalente" previously. The screenplay is written by Edouard H. Bond, Sebastien Landry, Laurence Morais-Lagace, and Philip Kalin-Hajdu. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival in 2017. Cleopatra Ent. will release Game of Death direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on July 14th this summer. Want to watch?