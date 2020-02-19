Shailene Woodley in First Trailer for Love Drama 'Endings, Beginnings'

"I'm tired of hurting people… I don't know how to stop." Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled the trailer for an indie drama titled Endings, Beginnings, the latest feature made by filmmaker Drake Doremus (of Like Crazy, Breathe In, Equals, Newness). It follows a 30-something woman navigating through love and heartbreak over the course of one year. During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places. This kind of intimate film all about romance and love is Drake's knack, he keeps making them, and they continue to be astonishing and heartbreaking and thrilling. Shailene Woodley stars, also with Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan, plus Matthew Gray Gubler, Lindsay Sloane, and Kyra Sedgwick. This one is worth a look, especially if you're a fan of these actors.

Here's the first official trailer for Drake Doremus' Endings, Beginnings, direct from SGF's YouTube:

In present day Los Angeles, Daphne (Woodley), a thirty something woman, navigates love and heartbreak over the course of one year. Daphne becomes intertwined with friends Jack (Dornan) and Frank (Stan) after meeting them at a party. During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places. Endings, Beginnings is directed by American filmmaker Drake Doremus, director of the films Moonpie, Spooner, Douchebag, Like Crazy, Breathe In, Equals, Newness, and Zoe previously. The script is by Drake Doremus & Jardine Libaire. Produced by Francis Chung, Drake Doremus, Robert George, and Tae-sung Jeong. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Samuel Goldwyn will release Doremus' Endings, Beginnings in select theaters + on VOD starting May 1st.