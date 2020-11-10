Shape-Shifting Aliens vs Bruce Willis in Sci-Fi Action 'Breach' Trailer

"So we're headed to New Earth, at the speed of light, with an alien?!" "Yeah, we got it…" Saban Films has released an official trailer for a sci-fi action thriller now known as Breach, formerly known as Anti-Life. On the cusp of fatherhood, a junior mechanic aboard an interstellar ark heading to New Earth must outwit a malevolent cosmic terror (shape-shifting aliens) intent on using the spaceship as a weapon. Unfortunately, even though he was once a kick ass actor, Bruce Willis in any movie nowadays almost guarantees that it's going to be pretty bad. The Breach cast also includes Cody Kearsley, Rachel Nichols, Callan Mulvey, Kassandra Clementi, Timothy V. Murphy, and Thomas Jane as Admiral. The weapons in this are so ugly, and everything in this seems uninspired and derivative. I love sci-fi movies, but not this kind of sci-fi.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for John Suits' Breach, direct from Saban's YouTube:

Bruce Willis stars in the action-packed, si-fi thriller. Fleeing a devastating plague on Earth, an interstellar ark comes under attack from a new threat; a shape-shifting alien force intent on slaughtering what is left of humanity. Breach, formerly known as Anti-Life, is directed by American producer / filmmaker John Suits, director of the films Breathing Room, 2nd Take, The Scribbler, Pandemic, and 3022 previously. The screenplay is written by Edward Drake and Corey Large. Produced by Danny Roth and Corey Large. Saban Films will release Suits' Breach in select theaters + on VOD starting December 18th at the end of this year.