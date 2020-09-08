Shaquille O'Neal Presents Shane Paul McGhie in 'Foster Boy' Trailer

"Why do I have to have you as my lawyer?" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled Foster Boy, which first premiered at the Nashville Film Festival last year. Michael Trainer is a lawyer in a trial in which a for-profit foster care agency put a known sex offender into the same foster home as his client Jamal, with catastrophic results. Michael, a successful litigator with a long career in protecting corporate clients, has been blinded from recognizing the real damage they can cause. He wants nothing to do with Jamal's case until a judge forces him to accept it. As their work together reveals the horrifying depth of the corrupt and abusive for-profit foster care agency, Michael is transformed from reluctant defender to fierce warrior in the battle for justice. Presented by Shaquille O'Neal. The film stars Shane Paul McGhie as Jamal, with Matthew Modine, Louis Gosset Jr., Julie Benz, Brenda Bakke, Amy Brenneman, Michael Beach, and Greg Germann. This looks like an important, affecting story of justice and empathy.

Here's the two official trailers (+ poster) for Youssef Delara's Foster Boy, direct from YouTube:

Michael Trainer (Matthew Modine) is a high-powered corporate lawyer, estranged from his family and his humanity; Jamal Randolph (Shane Paul McGhie) is an angry young man who has been imprisoned after enduring years of abuse in the corrupt foster care system. If Michael and Jamal can overcome their differences, they may find justice for Jamal and expose the immorality of for-profit foster care. Foster Boy is directed by American filmmaker Youssef Delara, a former VFX coordinator on "Star Trek" shows and now director of the films English as a Second Language, Bedrooms, Filly Brown, Enter the Dangerous Mind, and The Bounce Back previously. The screenplay is written by Jay Paul Deratany. Executive produced by Shaquille O'Neal. This originally premiered at the Nashville Film Festival last year. Gravitas will release Delara's Foster Boy in select theaters + on VOD starting September 25th this fall. Visit the film's website.