Share Your Story - 'Life in a Day 2020' Submission is This Weekend

"What if we could capture one day?" Get ready to film and submit your day this coming weekend! YouTube has announced a brand new Life in a Day 2020 doc project, a "sequel" to the original Life in a Day from 2010/2011. Ten years ago, a documentary film was created from submissions on YouTube from all over the world, to show us what a "life in the day" is like for millions of people on planet Earth. Now they're following up with another version of this same day. All the footage must be filmed on July 25th (this Saturday) and submitted online via YouTube next week. Director Kevin Macdonald states: "I am thrilled, ten years later, that we are making Life in a Day 2020. In that time, how have we changed? How has our relationship to filming ourselves changed? And at this extraordinary turning point in history what are we hoping for in our future?" Don't miss out on a chance to be a part of this special 2020 documentary film. More details below.

Here's the original promo teaser for Kevin Macdonald's Life in a Day 2020, direct from YouTube:

Ten years after YouTube’s groundbreaking and critically-acclaimed Life In A Day film debuted, and at an unprecedented moment in time, the renewed participation-based project asks the world to share what one day looks like through their personal camera lenses. On July 25, 2020, everyone is invited to capture and reflect the reality of our world over a 24-hour period. Any/all footage must be filmed on July 25th only; participants will then have until August 2nd to upload their content to be considered for the final film. Once submissions are collected, a 30-person team of multilingual reviewers stationed around the world will begin reviewing and translating submitted videos. The film's three principal editors – Mdhamiri Á Nkemi (Blue Story, The Last Tree), Sam Rice-Edwards (Whitney), and Nse Asuquo (The Stuart Hall Project, The Jazz Ambassadors) – will then undertake an enormous post-production effort, working alongside director Kevin Macdonald to shape the film's final narrative out of the footage. The finished film is expected to be ready to premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival next year. For more info, visit: lifeinaday.youtube.