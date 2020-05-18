Shawn Ashmore in Serial Killer Mystery Thriller 'Darkness Falls' Trailer

"These guys are pros." Vertical Entertainment has unveiled an official trailer for a thriller titled Darkness Falls, the latest from French filmmaker Julien Seri. This premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year, and arrives on VOD in June. After his wife's suicide, Detective Jeff Anderson becomes convinced that she has been murdered. Obsessed with his own investigation, he finds out that his wife was the victim of a team of father-and-son serial killers and sets out to stop them before they kill more women. The film stars Shawn Ashmore as Detective Anderson, with Gary Gole, Richard Harmon, Daniella Alonso, Sonya Walger, Vahina Giocante, and Lin Shaye. This seems a bit derivative, but still looks like a solid thriller.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Julien Seri's Darkness Falls, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

After his wife's suicide, Detective Jeff Anderson (Shawn Ashmore) becomes convinced that she has in fact been murdered. Obsessed with his investigation, Anderson finds out that his wife was the victim of a team of father-and-son serial killers. He'll have to break all the rules to stop them from killing other women. Darkness Falls, formerly known as Anderson Falls, is directed by French filmmaker Julien Seri, director of the films The Great Challenge, Scorpion, and Night Fare previously, as well as lots of TV work ("A Sun So Bright") and short films. The screenplay is written by Giles Daoust. This first premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year. Vertical Ent. releases Seri's Darkness Falls direct-to-VOD starting on June 12th.