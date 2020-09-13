'She Is the Ocean' Doc Trailer About 9 Women Who Love the Ocean

"Her blood is the ocean." Blue Fox has released an official trailer for a documentary film titled She Is the Ocean, the latest from doc filmmaker Inna Blokhina. This first premiered at the Ocean Film Festival back in 2018, and also played at the Vancouver Women In Film Festival last year, and will be available in "virtual cinemas" to watch this fall. A woman is like the ocean: a true force of nature. She Is the Ocean follows nine extraordinary women, scattered across all corners of the globe. But they are united by the same sea, and their love for these waters is matched only by their dedication to preserve and protect them. A journey of both natural beauty and human empathy, She Is the Ocean is the story of many powerful women with depths unknown. As straightforward as this doc seems, profiling each of these ladies, it's still an inspiring and empowering look at the rise of women all around the world. Plus - who doesn't love the ocean? Dive in.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Inna Blokhina's doc She Is the Ocean, direct from YouTube:

An in-depth exploration into the lives of nine astonishing women from all four corners of the globe. These inspiring women share one love - the deep love for the Ocean. Heroes: Cinta Hansel - Balinese girl working on realising her dream to surf pipeline; Coco Ho - Pro Hawaiian surfer & daughter to Pro surfer Michael Ho; Keala Kennelly - Pro surfer & winner of the WSL "Barrel of the year 2016"; Andrea Moller - Big wave surfer & winner of WSL "Women best performance 2016"; Anna Bader - German high diver & 7-time European Champion in cliff diving; Rose Molina - free-diver and ballet dancer; Ocean Ramsey - Shark conservationist & free diver from Hawaii Jeannie Chesser - Surfing icon & mother of the late legendary surfer Todd Chester Sylvia Earle - Marine biologist, explorer & the first female chief scientist of the U.S. She Is the Ocean is directed by German filmmaker Inna Blokhina, her second feature film after making the doc On the Wave previously. This originally premiered at the Ocean Film Festival in 2018. Blue Fox will debut Blokhina's She Is the Ocean in select theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting on October 16th.