Shea Whigham & Michael Shannon in Trailer for Thriller 'The Quarry'

"I've known a few preachers in my day…" Lionsgate has debuted the first official trailer for The Quarry, a Texas thriller based on the novel of the same name by Damon Galgut. A mysterious new minister takes up residence at a rundown church in a desolate town. Despite suspicions of the townsfolk - the hardened local police chief, the drug-dealing brothers caught in the chief's cross-hairs, and the mournful woman who keeps up the church - the congregation grows. But how long can the minister keep his secrets safe, and who can be forgiven when the truth comes to light? Starring Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon, Bobby Soto, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Bruno Bichir, Abel Becerra, and Rose Bianco. Hate to say it, this looks like another of these dime-a-dozen crime flicks. Might still appeal to a few people, especially with this cast.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Scott Teems' The Quarry, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

From the novel by Damon Galgut comes this searing thriller, a tale of sin and redemption set in the wilds of Texas. After murdering a traveling preacher, a fugitive drifter (Shea Whigham) travels to a small town and poses as the man he killed. Though the congregation loves the drifter's sermons of forgiveness, the local police chief (Michael Shannon) is suspicious of the man. Soon a gruesome discovery at a local quarry forces the killer to fight for his freedom. The Quarry is directed by American filmmaker Scott Teems, his second feature film after That Evening Sun previously, as well as a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems & Andrew Brotzman. From the novel of the same name by Damon Galgut. Lionsgate will release Teems' The Quarry in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 17th coming soon. Anyone?