Shira Haas & Lior Ashkenazi in Trailer for Israeli Bakery Drama 'Esau'

"You feel this sour smell? It's the dough starting to rise… Nothing can stop it now." ShineHouse Group has debuted an official US trailer for an indie drama titled Esau an Israeli drama made by a Russian filmmaker. This originally premiered at the Shanghai Film Festival last year, and arrives on VOD in the US this month. A 40-year-old writer returns home to his family house where he was raised and that he escaped after half a lifetime - to face his brother who stayed instead, inherited their family bakery and married the woman who they both loved. The film stars Harvey Keitel, Lior Ashkenazi, Mark Ivanir, and Shira Haas. The cinematography is a bit basic, but the film seems to have a lot of heart and a lot of authentic emotion worked into it. Not only a story about going home and family, but also the struggles of love and following your heart.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Pavel Lungin's Esau, direct from YouTube:

A writer (Lior Ashkenazi) returns to the family home in Israel to care for his ailing father (Harvey Keitel) and must face his embittered younger brother, who assumed all responsibility for their family bakery… and married the woman (Shira Haas) whom they both loved. Esau is directed by Russian filmmaker Pavel Lungin, director of many films including Taxi Blues, Luna Park, Russian Mafia, Tycoon: A New Russian, Roots, The Island, Tsar, The Conductor, The Queen of Spades, and Leaving Afghanistan previously. The screenplay is written by Pavel Lungin and Evgeny Ruman, adapted from the novel by Meir Shalev. This originally premiered at the Shanghai Film Festival last year, and also played at the Hong Kong Jewish Film Festival. ShineHouse Group will release Lungin's Esau direct-to-VOD in the US starting on December 1st.