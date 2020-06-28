Short New Musical Trailer + Q&A for Pixar's Jazz-Infused 'Soul' Movie

"Music is life! You just need to know where to look." There's another lovely new 60-second promo trailer for Pixar's Soul to watch. It was debuted this weekend at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans - and a Zoom Q&A with the filmmakers from that event is also included below. Soul is about a jazz musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself. Featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, Tina Fey as "22", Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, and Ahmir-Khalib Thompson. This brief new trailer also features the song "Parting Ways", which was written, produced and performed by Cody Chesnutt. Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole worked as a cultural consultant on the film, and musician Jon Batiste wrote original jazz songs for it. The full-length trailer debuted in March earlier this year, and the new Pixar movie is now scheduled for release in November. This really looks like it's going to be the best ever, doesn't it? Can't wait to watch.

Here's the short new trailer (+ Zoom Q&A) for Pete Docter's Soul movie, direct from Pixar's YouTube:

You can still watch the early teaser trailer for Docter's Soul here, and the first full-length trailer here.

Pixar's Soul introduces Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher whose true passion is playing jazz. "I think Joe is having that crisis that all artists have," says Kemp Powers. "He's increasingly feeling like his lifelong dream of being a jazz musician is not going to pan out and he's asking himself 'Why am I here? What am I meant to be doing?' Joe personifies those questions." In the film, just when Joe thinks his dream might be in reach, a single unexpected step sends him to a fantastical place where he's is forced to think again about what it truly means to have soul. That's where he meets and ultimately teams up with 22, a soul who doesn't think life on Earth is all it's cracked up to be. Jamie Foxx lends his voice to Joe, while Tina Fey voices 22. Soul is directed by animation filmmaker Pete Docter (of Monsters Inc, Up, and Inside Out previously), and co-directed by filmmaker Kemp Powers (making his feature directorial debut after working as a writer for "Star Trek: Discovery"). The screenplay is co-written by Pete Docter, Mike Jones, and Kemp Powers. Produced by Dana Murray. Disney will release Pixar's Soul movie in theaters everywhere starting November 20th later this fall. Who's still looking forward to this? Follow @PixarSoul for more.