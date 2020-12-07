Short New Promo Trailer for 'Wonder Woman 1984' Starring Gal Gadot

"One day you will become all that you dream of and more…" Warner Bros has revealed a new 60-sec promo trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, opening on December 25th, Christmas Day, later this year also on HBO Max the exact same day. This trailer comes from the CCXP event ("Comic Con Experience") in Brazil, and features a few new glimpses to remind us of the release this month. This highly anticipated sequel to Patty Jenkins' blockbuster hit Wonder Woman movie (from 2017) is a bit more light and energetic this time. Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. Gal Gadot returns as Diana Prince, aka "Wonder Woman", also starring Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, Connie Nielsen, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, Lyon Beckwith, Natasha Rothwell, Oakley Bull, and Robin Wright. I'm really looking forward to watching! Early buzz teases that it's an uplifting, entertaining superhero movie that is just what we all need right now.

Here's the CCXP promo trailer (+ poster) for Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984, from WB's YouTube:

You can still watch the first full trailer for Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 here, plus the second trailer here.

Raised on a sheltered paradise known as Paradise Island, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana then leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Now a new era of wonder begins… Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. Wonder Woman 1984 is once again directed by American filmmaker Patty Jenkins, director of the film Monster previously and the first Wonder Woman, as well as a few episodes of "Entourage" and "The Killing". The screenplay is written by Dave Callaham, and Geoff Johns & Patty Jenkins, from a story by Geoff Johns & Patty Jenkins; based on characters from DC. Wonder Woman was created by Dr. William Moulton Marston. This sequel was first scheduled to open in summer 2020, then was delayed until October. Now Warner Bros will debut Wonder Woman 1984 in any open theaters + on HBO Max starting December 25th, Christmas Day, later this year.