Short Promo Trailer for Jóhann Jóhannsson's Film 'Last and First Men'

"Listen patiently… We, who are the last men, earnestly desire to communicate with you." Films Boutique has released the first promo teaser for the experimental feature Last and First Men, which is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival this month. This is the only feature film directed by iconic Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, who made this before he died in 2018. Featuring narration by Tilda Swinton. This feature is a repackaged version of the video Jóhannsson made for his touring concerts, inspired by Dutch photographer Jan Kempenaers' 2010 art book "Spomenik" about oddly shaped war monuments. It was shot on 16mm B&W film by acclaimed Norwegian cinematographer Sturla Brandth Grøvlen (DP on the films Victoria, Rams, Shelley, Wendy). Indiewire describes this as "Jóhannsson’s own artistic riff on the avant-garde style of Koyaanisqatsi," although it seems to be something else quite unique. There's not much to this teaser so far, but have a look anyway. I am certainly curious to check this out - it runs only 70 minutes long.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ images) for Jóhann Jóhannsson's Last and First Men, from YouTube:

For even more info on Jóhannsson's Last and First Men film, visit Berlinale's website or Indiewire's article.

Two billion years ahead of us, a future race of humans finds itself on the verge of extinction. Almost all that is left in the world are lone and surreal monuments, beaming their message into the wilderness. Last and First Men is the only film directed by the late Icelandic musician / composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, who passed away in 2018. Featuring narration written by José Enrique Macián and Jóhann Jóhannsson. Produced by Thor Sigurjonsson. The project is inspired by Olaf Stapledon's 1930 sci-fi novel "Last and First Men: A Story of the Near and Far Future", and also on Dutch photographer Jan Kempenaers' 2010 art book "Spomenik". The film is also based on the touring multimedia project of the same name that played during a concert accompanied by Jóhannsson's score with a live orchestra, also composed with Yair Elazar Glotman. This is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival this month. No other release date has been set yet - stay tuned.