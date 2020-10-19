Sienna Miller & Diego Luna in Tragic Romance 'Wander Darkly' Trailer

"What do you think happens when you die? What if it's some extension or manifestation of your fears?" Lionsgate has released an official trailer for the indie drama Wander Darkly, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. From writer / director Tara Miele, the film is a mesmerizing and surreal look at love and loss and pain. Brand new parents Adrienne and Matteo are forced to reckon with trauma amidst their troubled relationship. By reliving fond recollections from the very beginning of their romance while also navigating the overwhelming truths of their present, they must rediscover the love that truly binds them together. Starring Sienna Miller and Diego Luna, along with Beth Grant, Aimee Carrero, Tory Kittles, Vanessa Bayer, and Ayden Mayeri. This looks like a fascinating examination of how people process memories in the midst of major life moments, but it still seems a bit cheesy and obvious.

Here's the first official trailer for Tara Miele's Wander Darkly, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

In the film, a traumatic accident leaves a couple, Adrienne (Miller) and Matteo (Luna), in a surreal state of being that takes them on a disorienting journey through the duality of their shared moments. By reliving fond recollections from the beginning of their romance while also navigating the overwhelming truths of their present, they must rediscover the love that truly binds them together. Writer/director Tara Miele offers a profound new perspective on the delicate nature of relationships with this emotionally moving story about a couple who must reflect on their past in order to face their uncertain future. Wander Darkly is both written and directed by American filmmaker Tara Miele, director of the films The Lake Effect, Gone Missing, and Starving in Suburbia previously. Produced by Lynette Howell Taylor, Samantha Housman, Shivani Rawat, Monica Levinson. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Lionsgate will debut Miele's Wander Darkly in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 11th.