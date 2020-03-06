Simon Pegg & Juno Temple in First Trailer for 'Lost Transmissions' Film

"Stop thinking! What are you feeling…?" Gravitas has debuted the trailer for an indie drama titled Lost Transmissions, the feature directorial debut of Los Angeles filmmaker Katharine O'Brien. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and also stopped by the Shanghai, Nashville, Whistler, and Glasgow Film Festivals. When an acclaimed music producer goes off his meds for schizophrenia, a young songwriter chases him though LA's music scene trying to get him psychiatric care, revealing the troubling inadequacies of our mental health care system in the process. Based on a true story, Lost Transmissions is an intimate look at human emotions and the devastating reality of treating mental illness in a system that doesn’t seem equipped to deal with it. Starring Simon Pegg and Juno Temple, with Jamie Harris, Tao Okamoto, Rebecca Hazlewood, Bria Vinaite, and Alexandra Daddario. Looks a bit cheesy but might be alright.

Here's the official trailer for Katharine O'Brien's Lost Transmissions, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

Hannah, a shy songwriter, discovers that her friend, respected record producer Theo Ross, has lapsed on his medication for schizophrenia. Hannah rallies a group of friends to help commit Theo to a psychiatric facility, chasing him as he outruns his colorful delusions through the glamour & grit of Los Angeles. From the highs of rock n' roll to rock bottom, a story of the unsung heroes behind the hits and the inadequacies of our mental health system. Lost Transmissions is written & directed by American filmmaker Katharine O'Brien, making her feature directorial debut after a number of shorts previously. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. Produced by Al Di, Olga Kagan, Tory Lenosky, Filip Jan Rymsza. Gravitas will debut Lost Transmissions in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 13th this month. Intrigued?