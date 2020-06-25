'Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story' Biopic Documentary Official Trailer

"I think it took a degree of stupidity to do that – it worked." Gravitas has debuted an official US trailer for a biopic documentary called Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story, which originally premiered at last year's Slamdance Film Festival. As the title indicates, the film tells the story of legendary ski filmmaker Warren Miller, featuring his last interview before he passed away in 2018. For those who don't know, Miller used to make a new non-fiction film every single year that would play in sold-out auditoriums around the country right at the start of the ski season. His films are one-of-a-kind creations, and those who know them know his voice is iconic, and they're celebrations of the sport of skiing and all its glory. This is truly the definitive film about him, and his entire career, the good and the bad, and all the legacy he leaves behind. A celebration of his originality and spunk, as much as it is a celebration of a love for skiing. As someone who grew up going to see Warren Miller films ever year, I loved this doc - it covers his entire life and it's so fascinating to watch.

Official trailer (+ posters) for Patrick Creadon's doc Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story, on YouTube:

Ski Bum chronicles the life and times of the legendary filmmaker who, through his annual ski films and national tours which began in the early 1950’s, was a driving force in the development and promotion of the ski industry in America and throughout the world. Miller, who died in 2018 at the age of 93 while the documentary was still in production, sat with the filmmakers months before his passing in what would prove to be his final interview. In that interview, which took place over three days at his home on Orcas Island, WA, Miller reminisced about living off rabbit stew and sleeping in a teardrop trailer in his endless pursuit of the perfect ski run. Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story is directed by American cinematographer / filmmaker Patrick Creadon, director of the doc films Wordplay, I.O.U.S.A., If You Build It, All Work All Play, and Hesburgh previously. This premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival last year. Gravitas will debut Creadon's Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story direct-to-VOD starting on June 30th. Who wants to watch?