So Who Was He? 'Jay Sebring....Cutting To The Truth' Official Trailer

"He was forgotten… He was erased…" Shout Factory has debuted a trailer for an indie documentary titled Jay Sebring….Cutting to the Truth, which premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year and at the Phoenix Film Festival as well. This fascinating, in-depth look at the legacy of revolutionary sixties Hollywood trendsetter Jay Sebring follows his meteoric rise as a cultural icon and his untimely murder at the hands of the Manson family. The biopic doc "is an illuminating portrait of Sebring, the long-forgotten artist, designer, and entrepreneur who created a billion-dollar Men's hair & fashion industry and defined iconic Hollywood styles for men. The documentary traces Sebring’s life from his humble Michigan roots to his meteoric rise as a groundbreaking trendsetter and further examines the facts and myth leading up to the fateful night." The film is all from the perspective of his cousin, trying to figure out who his uncle really was.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Anthony DiMaria's doc Jay Sebring….Cutting To The Truth, on YouTube:

Jay Sebring….Cutting To The Truth, a film by Anthony DiMaria, is an illuminating portrait of Sebring, the long-forgotten artist, designer, and entrepreneur who created a billion-dollar hair & beauty industry and defined iconic Hollywood styles for men. The documentary traces Sebring’s life from his humble Michigan roots to his meteoric rise as a groundbreaking trendsetter, and further examines the facts leading up to the fateful night on Cielo Drive and the endless media reports on the murders that followed. Jay Sebring…. Cutting To The Truth is directed by American actor / producer Anthony DiMaria, making his directorial debut with this doc. This first premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year. Shout Factory will release DiMaria's Jay Sebring doc direct-to-VOD starting September 22nd this year. Anyone interested?