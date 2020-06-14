Sofia Carson Returns Home to Dance Again in 'Feel the Beat' Trailer

"I'm trying to help them, but it's like a brick wall." Netflix has debuted a trailer for an upbeat dance comedy titled Feel the Beat, from director Elissa Down (The Black Balloon, The Honor List). Feel the Beat stars actress / dancer Sofia Carson (from "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" and Disney Channel shows) as April. After blowing a big Broadway audition, a self-centered dancer reluctantly returns home and ends up coaching a squad of young misfits for a big competition. The full cast includes Enrico Colantoni, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Dennis Andres, Wolfgang Novogratz, Donna Lynne Champlin, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Rex Lee, and Marcia Bennett. This seems a bit like School of Rock but for dance. Have fun.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Elissa Down's Feel the Beat, direc from Netflix's YouTube:

After failing to find success on Broadway, April (Sofia Carson) returns to her hometown and reluctantly is recruited to help train a misfit group of young dancers for a big competition. Feel the Beat is directed by American filmmaker Elissa Down, director of the films The Black Balloon and The Honor List previously, as well as numerous other short films. The screenplay is written by Michael Armbruster and Shawn Ku. It's produced by Susan Cartsonis. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will release Down's Feel the Beat streaming exclusively starting on June 19th this month. Ready to dance?