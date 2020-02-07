Something in the Sky in Full Trailer for 1950s Sci-Fi 'The Vast Of Night'

"They've come here before… They like this place." Amazon Prime has unveiled the first official trailer for a highly acclaimed, 1950s indie sci-fi film titled The Vast Of Night. This first premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival last year, but it won over audiences big time at Fantastic Fest in the fall, where it earned the most buzz. I've heard so many good things about it - including that it has a number of fantastic Children of Men-esque long-take shots. In the twilight of the 1950s, on one fateful night in the middle of New Mexico, a young switchboard operator and charismatic radio DJ discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever. Described as an "eerily hypnotic, formally inventive UFO drama" that you do not want to miss. Starring Sierra McCormick, Jake Horowitz, Gail Cronauer, Cheyenne Barton, Gregory Peyton, and Bruce Davis. Oh hell yes, this looks amazing - very excited to see it soon.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Andrew Patterson's The Vast Of Night, from Amazon's YouTube:

In the twilight of the 1950s, on one fateful night in New Mexico, a young, winsome switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and the charismatic radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever… Dropped phone calls, AM radio signals, secret reels of tape forgotten in a library, switchboards, crossed patchlines and an anonymous phone call lead Fay and Everett on a scavenger hunt toward the unknown. The Vast Of Night is directed by American filmmaker Andrew Patterson, making his feature directorial debut after lots of commercials work previously. The screenplay is written by James Montague and Craig W. Sanger. It's produced by Adam Dietrich and Melissa Kirkendall. This origianlly premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival last year, and also played at Fantastic Fest and Beyond Fest in the fall. Amazon Prime will be releasing Patterson's The Vast Of Night in select US theaters + streaming starting May 29th at the start of summer. How cool does that look?