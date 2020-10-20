Something is After Odessa Young in Murder Mystery 'The Giant' Trailer

"There's something about this summer that brings the past back to life…" Vertical has released an official trailer for The Giant, a murder mystery thriller that initially premiered at last year's Toronto Film Festival. Odessa Young stars as a teenager about to graduate in a small town, whose life is changed forever when a series of murders begin on the same night that her missing boyfriend suddenly reappears. "Charlotte gets the unshakeable feeling that somehow it is coming for her – in ways more troubling than she could ever know." Also stars Ben Schnetzer, Jack Kilmer, Madelyn Cline, Danny Ramirez, and PJ Marshall. There's tons of dark, grainy, close-ups in this - which is annoying but it's a style choice. I'm most intrigued by the evil force, and that shot in the rain because it is a terrifying shot. Horror fans need to check this out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Raboy's The Giant, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

On her graduation night, Charlotte (Odessa Young) learns her first love has returned to her small Georgia town for the first time since vanishing the year before, in the midst of an awful trauma in her life. But on that night, a girl her age is found dead – and then another. Something terrible has arisen in this place, and as her final summer speeds towards a nightmarish conclusion, Charlotte gets the unshakeable feeling that somehow it is coming for her – in ways more troubling than she could ever know. The Giant is both written and directed by American filmmaker David Raboy, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Vertical Ent. will release Raboy's The Giant direct-to-VOD starting on November 13th this fall. Anyone interested?