Sophie Stevens in First Trailer for Psychological Horror 'The Haunted'

"Alone… in a house of secrets." Vertical Ent. has debuted a trailer for an indie horror called The Haunted, not the most original title but that's not indicative of much. This premiered at Screamfest a few years back, now getting an official release (in the US) coming up this May. Arriving at an isolated house for her first nightshift, young care-taker Emily is left alone to face a terrifying vengeful spirit in this disturbingly clever, psychological horror. Only 75 minutes long! Sophie Stevens (from "Doctors" and The Black Prince) stars as Emily, along with Ray MacAllan, Nick Bayly, Maggie Daniels, and Virginia Denham. It does look like it might be quite scary, but hard to tell if there's more going on in this than just another haunted house.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Holroyd's The Haunted, direct from YouTube:

Emily (Sophie Stevens) arrives for her first night-shift as a care-giver, to an elderly dementia patient. In an isolated house her night turns into a nightmare as she is tormented by a vengeful spirit, and starts to uncover the house's dark secrets. The Haunted is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker David Holroyd, director of the feature film W.M.D. previously, as well as plenty of TV work including directing episodes of "The Bill" and "Railroad Australia". Produced by Crispin Manson and Matthew Stradling. This initially premiered at the Screamfest Film Festival in 2018, and opened in a few countries last year. Vertical will release Holroyd's The Haunted direct-to-VOD starting on May 22nd coming soon. Anyone interested?