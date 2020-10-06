Spy Thriller 'The 355' Trailer with Chastain, Cruz, Fan, Kruger, Nyong'o

"I like the new team." "We'll take it from here." Universal has revealed the first official trailer for The 355, an espionage thriller starring a set of international women as five spies who must work together to recover a top-secret weapon in order to save the world from danger (of course). Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, and Fan Bingbing star as the five leading ladies. A dream team of formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting espionage genre in The 355. The film also stars Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez. Featuring cinematography by Tim Maurice-Jones (of Snatch, Revolver, The Woman in Black, Kick-Ass 2). This definitely looks like the all-women Mission: Impossible movie that everyone has tried to make, but it has never been this much fun before. I'm down! An exciting team-up even though the setup is entirely cliche (stop World War III!). Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Simon Kinberg's The 355, direct from Universal's YouTube:

When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason "Mace" Brown (Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong'o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Fan Bingbing), who's tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth & glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed. The 355 is directed by producer / filmmaker Simon Kinberg, his second feature after directing X-Men: Dark Phoenix previously, plus scripts for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Jumper, Sherlock Holmes, and many X-Men movies. The screenplay is written by Theresa Rebeck and Simon Kinberg. It's produced by Jessica Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, and Simon Kinberg. Universal will debut The 355 in theaters starting January 15th next year.