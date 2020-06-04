Stalin Wants New Tanks in Trailer for Russia's 'Tanks for Stalin' Movie

"A race against time." Another official trailer has just debuted for Tanks for Stalin, a WWII movie from Russia about the infamous T-34 tank. Set in 1940 on "the eve of the war with fascist Germany" - a prototype of a new cutting edge tank is being taken on a secret mission to Moscow, to Comrade Stalin. Soon the cross-country run turns into a ruthless race against time - and the enemy. Starring Andrey Merzlikin, Aglaya Tarasova, Anton Filipenko, Aleksandr Tyutin, Sergey Stukalov. This is Russia's version of jingoism - they love to show off their tank that crushed the Germans! They've made many movies about it - including one called T-34 just last year. It looks a bit like Mad Max but with tanks, though I doubt it's really that good.

Here's the new official trailer (+ original poster) for Kim Druzhinin's Tanks for Stalin, from YouTube:

On the eve of the war with fascist Germany the engineer Mikhail Koshkin (Andrey Merzlikin) designs a prototype of a new innovative tank called the T-34. To prove the unique capabilities of the new combat vehicle Koshkin and his team set out to Moscow on the tanks. Tanks for Stalin, also known as Tanki or Танки in Russian, is directed by Russian filmmaker Kim Druzhinin, director of the films Poymat vedmu and Panfilov's 28 previously. The screenplay is written by Nazarov Andrey. Produced by Oleg Antipov and Dmitriy Scherbanov. This originally opened in theaters in Russia in 2018, and in some European countries last year. Druzhinin's Tanks for Stalin will finally be released this year on VOD in the US. Who's interested?