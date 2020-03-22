Stephan James in Official Trailer for Antoine Fuqua's '#FreeRayshawn'

"My wife, my son shouldn't have to dodge bullets!" Quibi has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled #FreeRayshawn - not only a hashtag, but an activism movement in the film, and a reference to the plot about a young veteran in a showdown with the New Orleans Police Department. Stephan James from If Beale Street Could Talk plays a young veteran. Laurence Fishburne plays a sympathetic negotiator. And together, they have one brutally stressful day in New Orleans. Rayshawn is an Iraq War vet, setup by the cops, who finds himself in a showdown with SWAT; he tries to talk his way out of the situation with the help of a negotiator. This also features Annabeth Gish, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Thomas Blake Jr., Mitch Eakins, Jesse C. Boyd, and Brandon Severs. Quibi is an app with small videos on offer, this is one of their first "Movies In Chapters" offerings when it launches in April. It is a movie, but it'll be split up.

Here's the first official trailer for Seith Mann's #FreeRayshawn, direct from Quibi's YouTube:

#FreeRayshawn tells the story of a young black Iraq War veteran named Rayshawn (James) who is set up by New Orleans police on a drug deal, runs for his life, and takes refuge inside his apartment building with his girlfriend and child. With New Orleans PD and the SWAT team outside ready to storm his home, a social media frenzy begins, as community members and news outlets arrive at the scene. During this growing mayhem, a sympathetic cop named Steven Poincy (Fishburne) plays the role of negotiator, and, over the course of one brutally stressful day, tries to get Rayshawn to calmly surrender in order to avoid an escalation of unnecessary violence. #FreeRayshawn is directed by TV filmmaker Seith Mann, director of a few short films and lots of TV work including "Elementary" and "Homeland" previously. The screenplay is written by Mark Maurino. It's executive produced by Antoine Fuqua, Kat Samick, Seith Mann, and Marc Maurino. Quibi will release #FreeRayshawn as streaming segments starting in April coming up soon. For more info + details on how to watch via the Quibi app, head to Quibi's official website. How does this look?