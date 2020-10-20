Stephen Dorff & Darren Mann in MMA Film 'Embattled' Official Trailer

"You've been offered another fight?" "Unfortunately… it's against me." IFC Films has unveiled the official trailer for an indie MMA drama titled Embattled, from director Nick Sarkisov (Krasny) and screenwriter David McKenna (of American History X, Get Carter, Blow, S.W.A.T.). A high school judo prodigy steps into the MMA cage to face the ultimate rival in a battle for recognition and retribution – his father. A son aspires to follow in his famous MMA father's footsteps, but along his challenging journey must figure out how to break the abusive cycle, if possible, that his father has continued. Stephen Dorff stars as the father, and Darren Mann as the son, with a cast including Elizabeth Reaser, Donald Faison, Saïd Taghmaoui, Karrueche Tran, and Colin McKenna. This looks brutal in a seriously impressive way, a cinematic story about abusive fathers and stopping abusiveness by literally fighting your father. Intense. Fire it up below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nick Sarkisov's Embattled, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Raised by an abusive father, Cash (Stephen Dorff) channels his aggression to become a World Champion MMA fighter. Now accustomed to wealth, adulation and global popularity, he faces a new challenge when his second son is born with Williams Syndrome. But this time, rather than stand and fight, he runs. While Cash continues to make his fortune in the ring, his eldest son Jett (Darren Mann) becomes the caregiver to his younger brother Quinn (Colin McKenna). When Jett decides to follow his father's fighting footsteps and take to the fight game, he faces his past head on, embarking on a course inevitably pitting father vs son in a battle which, no matter the outcome, neither can win. Embattled is directed by Georgian filmmaker Nick Sarkisov, his second feature following his debut film Krasny previously. The screenplay is written by David McKenna. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. IFC Films will release Sarkisov's Embattled in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 20th this fall. Who's interested?