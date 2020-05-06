Stephen McHattie & Juliette Lewis in Strange Trailer for 'Dreamland'

"You have to understand one thing - we start out as a bunch of people, but we end up as one." Dark Star Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for the wacky weird indie film Dreamland, the latest from eccentric Canadian filmmaker Bruce McDonald (Pontypool, Hard Core Logo, This Movie Is Broken, Hellions). This originally premiered at Fantasia and a few other genre film festivals last year, and is arriving on VOD this summer. The single-line description: On the night of the strangest wedding in cinema history, a grotesque gang boss hires a stone cold killer to bring him the finger of a fading, drug-addicted jazz legend. The film stars Stephen McHattie, Henry Rollins, Juliette Lewis, Tómas Lemarquis, Lisa Houle, Hana Sofia Lopes, Barbara Hellemans, and Guillaume Kerbush. At first glance, this reminds me of The Boondock Saints, with the guns and shoot outs and crazy scenes. Not sure what to make of all this madness.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Bruce McDonald's Dreamland, direct from YouTube:

On the orders of his gangster boss, hit man Johnny must cut off the pinkie finger of a celebrated jazz trumpeter before a high-profile gig. Seems simple enough, but the gig is a wedding at the palace of crime queen The Countess. A vampire, a femme fatale, a handful of severed fingers and a ballroom full of music, machine gun fire and mayhem… it's just another night in Dreamland. Dreamland is directed by Canadian filmmaker Bruce McDonald, director of many movies including Highway 61, Hard Core Logo 1 & 2, Lost in Toronto, Pontypool, This Movie Is Broken, Trigger, The Husband, Hellions, and Weirdos previously, and lots of TV work as well. The screenplay is written by Tony Burgess and Patrick Whistler. This premiered at the Brussels Fantastic Film Festival and Fantasia last year, and played in Germany's Fantasy Filmfest. Dark Star will debut McDonald's Dreamland in select theaters + on VOD starting June 5th coming up. Anyone?