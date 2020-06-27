Stephen Moyer in Trailer for Interplanetary Immigration Sci-Fi 'G-Loc'

"Someone is trying to sabotage the mission." Lionsgate has released a trailer for an epic sci-fi thriller titled G-Loc, one of the latest films from genre filmmaker Tom Paton. The title G-Loc is a reference to an actual aerospace physiology term: "G-force induced Loss of Consciousness - a loss of consciousness occurring from excessive and sustained g-forces." This is sort of in the plot - they try to save a ship being pulled by gravity into a planet. In a world on the brink of collapse, mass migration to neighboring planet, Rhea, is humanity's final hope for survival. The only problem is, Rhea has become intolerant towards new settlers. 'Earther', Bran, has big dreams of a better life in this new world, but the odds are stacked against him. Confronted with a dangerous journey in a damaged spaceship, Bran must face an even greater threat: a hostile planet. G-Loc stars Stephen Moyer, Casper Van Dien, Tala Gouveia, Emily Haigh, Shayne Ward, Alana Wallace, and John Rhys-Davies. This has some cool space visuals, but I'm not sure the film is any good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Tom Paton's G-Loc, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

With Earth virtually destroyed, Bran Marshall (Stephen Moyer) flees to Rhea, a nearby planet now hostile towards "Earthers". Escaping onto a Rhean supply ship, he finds the crew slaughtered, with the only survivor a female warrior named Ohsha (Tala Gouveia). As the two try to kill one another, the ship is damaged by meteorites. Bran (Moyer) and Ohsha must join forces to salvage the craft before it impacts the planet below — and the humans that live there. G-Loc is both written and directed by English editor / genre filmmaker Tom Paton, the director of Pandorica, Redwood, Black Site, and Black Ops previously. Produced by Alan Latham, Thomas Mattinson, and Phil McKenzie. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Lionsgate will release Paton's G-Loc direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on August 11th this summer.