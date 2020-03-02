Stephen Odubola & Micheal Ward in US Trailer for 'Blue Story' Movie

"What are you tryin' to prove?" Paramount has debuted an official US trailer for Blue Story, which first opened in the UK late last year. This London suburbs drama is a feature adaptation of Rapman's YouTube series about two young friends who become rivals. Timmy, a shy, smart, naive and timid young boy from Deptford, goes to school in Peckham where he strikes up a friendship with Marco, a charismatic, streetwise kid from the local area. Although from warring postcodes, the two quickly form a firm friendship until it is tested and they wind up on rival sides of a street war. Starring Stephen Odubola and Micheal Ward as the two leads, with Rohan Nedd, Kadeem Ramsay, Khali Best, and Junior Afolabi Salokun. The film was controversially pulled from cinemas in the UK after a brawl broke out at a screening. Have a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Rapman's Blue Story, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

And to see more footage - here's the original UK trailer for Rapman's Blue Story, also from YouTube:

Best friends Timmy (Stephen Odubola) and Marco (Micheal Ward) go to the same high school in Peckham, but live in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco’s beaten up by one of Timmy’s primary school friends the two boys wind up on rival sides of a never-ending cycle of gang war in which there are no winners… only victims. Blue Story is directed by British rapper / actor / producer / filmmaker Rapman, also known as Andrew Onwubolu in real life, making his feature directorial debut with this after a few shorts films and other YouTube videos previously. The screenplay is also written by Andrew "Rapman" Onwubolu. It's produced by Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor and Damian Jones. Paramount Pictures will release Rapman's Blue Story in select US theaters starting on March 20th, 2020 coming up this month. Interested in watching?