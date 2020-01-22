Stephon Marbury's Story in Trailer for 'A Kid From Coney Island' Doc

"Forget about basketball. It wasn't about basketball anymore…" 1091 has released a full trailer for a sports documentary about basketball player Stephon Marbury. The doc is called A Kid From Coney Island and it premiered at last year's Tribeca Film Festival. For those who don't know, here's his story: "Marbury, now 42, grew up in the housing projects of Coney Island, New York [City], and watched as his three college basketball-playing brothers fail[ed] to make the pros. Eventually, he made his way to the NBA, playing for 12 seasons from 1996 to 2009 for teams including the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 2010, Marbury moved to China to play professionally in the Chinese Basketball Association, becoming a six-time All-Star." Not everyone is happy with this choice, but he's an inspiration to many all over the world.

Here's the official trailer for Coodie & Chike Ozah's doc A Kid From Coney Island, from 1091's YouTube:

Stephon Marbury was drafted by the NBA in 1996 and became a national sensation, experiencing the rise and fall, and the ultimate redemption from an unlikely place across the globe. "Stephon's journey is not without its turbulences, but that's real life," the producers explain. "He's a cultural ambassador between Asia and America today — and we love seeing him rise and inspire millions of youths around the world." A Kid From Coney Island is directed by filmmakers Coodie Simmons & Chike Ozah, both directors of the docs Gangster with a Heart of Gold: The Noonie G. Story, Benji, and The First To Do It previously, as well as many other doc projects. Produced by Jason Samuels, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi; executive produced by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. 1091 will release A Kid From Coney Island in select US theaters + on VOD starting this March. Who wants to watch?