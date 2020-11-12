Still Unsolved - Official Trailer for 'The Mystery of D.B. Cooper' Doc

"Cooper figured it out! And he got away with it… I wanna be a Cooper." HBO has debuted an official trailer for a compelling true crime documentary titled The Mystery of D.B. Cooper, from Emmy-nominated doc filmmaker John Dower (Live Forever, My Scientology Movie). It examines the well-known case, which is largely regarded as the greatest unsolved heist in American history. In November of 1971, a man hijacked a Boeing 727 from Portland, got a $200,000 ransom, then jumped out into the wilderness with a parachute. His whereabouts or his identity have never been discovered. Drawing from a combination of recreated and archival footage, as well as exclusive interviews with those most connected to the infamous case and its likeliest culprits, this edge-of-your-seat documentary also explores how the heist inspired copycat hijackings and elevated Cooper to "legend" status. The Mystery of D.B. Cooper paints a "dynamic portrait of a fabled fugitive" whose unparalleled story became folklore. They got my attention! I'm definitely curious to find out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John Dower's doc The Mystery of D.B. Cooper, from YouTube:

The Mystery of D.B. Cooper brings to life the stories of four individuals fervently believed by their family and friends to be "D.B. Cooper," the mystery man who hijacked a 727 flying out of Seattle, traded the passengers' lives for $200,000 and four parachutes, lept from the jet over some of Washington state's roughest terrain, and was never heard from again. ‌ Almost 50 years later, the case continues to confound the FBI and inspire wild speculation as it remains the only unsolved airplane hijacking in United States history.‌ The film draws from a combination of recreated and archival footage, as well as exclusive interviews with those most connected to the infamous case and its likeliest culprit, and explores how the heist inspired copycat hijackings around the world and elevated Cooper to "legend" status before his plane even touched back down on land. The Mystery of D.B. Cooper is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker John Dower, director of doc films Live Forever, Once in a Lifetime, and My Scientology Movie previously, as well as lots of TV work. This just premiered at the Nashville Film Festival. HBO will debut Dower's The Mystery of D.B. Cooper streaming exclusively starting on November 25th this fall. Who else is interested?