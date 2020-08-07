Stories of Resistance in Steve McQueen's Anthology 'Small Axe' Trailer

"Today we are saying - enough is enough!" Amazon Studios & BBC have released the first official trailer for Steve McQueen's Small Axe, and anthology series of 60-minute films debuting streaming on both services late this fall. Small Axe consists of five different films - titled Mangrove, Lovers Rock, Alex Wheatle, Education, and Red, White and Blue. Based on true stories, the series celebrates little known stories of Black pride and resilience, like the Mangrove March. Learn more about what happens when even ordinary people stand up to police brutality and racial injustice to achieve something transformative with Academy Award winner Steve McQueen's latest. A few of the films will premiere at the New York Film Festival and other festivals this fall before they debut the entire series later in the year. This trailer is specifically for the Mangrove film - which stars Letitia Wright, Shaun Parkes, Malachi Kirby, with Rochenda Sandall, Jack Lowden, and Sam Spruell. A superb first look trailer! Really looking forward to all five of the films.

Here's the first official trailer for Steve McQueen's anthology series Small Axe, direct from YouTube:

Fifty years ago, on 9 August 1970, 150 protestors marched against police harassment in Notting Hill. This is the true story of the Mangrove 9, a group of Black activists who were arrested for leading the protest and who changed British history by taking a stand against racial discrimination. Set from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s, the films each tell a different story involving London’s West Indian community, whose lives have been shaped by their own force of will despite rampant racism and discrimination. It is produced by Turbine Studios and Steve McQueen's Lammas Park for BBC One with Amazon Studios co-producing in the US. The five films that make up Small Axe are: Mangrove, Lovers Rock, Alex Wheatle, Education, and Red, White and Blue. Small Axe is directed by British filmmaker Steve McQueen, of the films Hunger, Shame, 12 Years a Slave, and Widows previously. The scripts are by Steve McQueen, Alastair Siddons, and Courttia Newland. Three of the films will premiere at the New York Film Festival this year. Amazon Studios will release the entire Small Axe anthology series starting in the fall. Stay tuned for the exact release date.