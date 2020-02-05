Striking First Teaser for Italian Film 'Bad Tales' Premiering at Berlinale

"The following story was inspired by a true story. The true story was inspired by a false story. The false story was not very inspired." The Match Factory has unveiled a peculiar teaser trailer for an Italian film titled Bad Tales, also known as Favolacce in Italian, which is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival later this month. The only vague descriptions of the film so far involve referencing children and the chaos they bring. This Italian drama is set in the suburbs of Rome. "Tensions here can explode at any time; ultimately it's the children who bring about the collapse." Well, that sounds intense. The film stars Elio Germano, Barbara Chichiarelli, Lino Musella, Gabriel Montesi, and Max Malatesta. I'm not too sure what to make of this yet, but I have to admit this trailer definitely grabbed my attention. I'm curious about this one.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ Italian poster) for the D'Innocenzos' Bad Tales, direct from YouTube:

Once upon a time there was a dark tale set in a small community somewhere in the world… A seemingly normal world silently festering with the sadism of fathers and the anger of diligent, desperate children. A few families living out on a limb in the suburbs of Rome. Tensions here can explode at any time; ultimately it's the children who bring about the collapse. Bad Tales, also known as Favolacce in Italian, is both co-written and co-directed by Italian filmmaking brothers Damiano D'Innocenzo & Fabio D'Innocenzo (aka Fratelli), both directors of the film Boys Cry previously, and the upcoming film Travel Well, Kamikaze as well. Produced by Agostino Saccà and Giuseppe Saccà. This will be premiering at the Berlin Film Festival coming up this month. It will then open in theaters in Italy starting this April. However, there's still no US release date set yet - stay tuned for updates on the film's international arrival. First impression? Interested?