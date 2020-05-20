Stu Bennett is Back in Action Film 'I Am Vengeance: Retaliation' Trailer

"You're a traitor, you're a murderer." Saban Films has unveiled an official trailer for the action movie I Am Vengeance: Retaliation, a sequel to the action movie I Am Vengeance from 2018. Former special-forces soldier John Gold is given the opportunity to bring Sean Teague - the man who betrayed his team on their final mission in Eastern Europe several years ago - to justice. Gold would cheerfully see Teague dead, but he is convinced to help transport him to a military prison to pay for his crimes. Along the way, Gold will have to fight off Teague's team trying to extract him. Starring Stu Bennett and Vinnie Jones, plus Lee Charles, Katrina Durden, Joe Egan, Josh Myers, & Bentley Kalu. Yet another dime-a-dozen bland action flick.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ross Boyask's I Am Vengeance: Retaliation, from YouTube:

Former special-forces soldier John Gold (Stu Bennett) is given the opportunity to bring Sean Teague (Vinnie Jones), the man who betrayed his team on their final mission in Eastern Europe several years ago to justice. I Am Vengeance: Retaliation is both written and directed by English filmmaker Ross Boyask, an editor and director of the films Left for Dead, Ten Dead Men, Warrioress, and the first I Am Vengeance previously. Produced by John Adams and Diane Shorthouse. This hasn't premiered anywhere yet, nor has it opened in any other countries so far. Saban Films will release Boyask's I Am Vengeance: Retaliation direct-to-VOD services starting on June 19th coming soon this summer. Anyone interested in watching this one?