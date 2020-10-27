Studying the Psychology of Killers in Trailer for 'Crazy, Not Insane' Doc

"She was a pioneer. And pioneers are often not treated well." HBO has unveiled an official trailer for yet another new Alex Gibney documentary being released this year - Crazy, Not Insane. This joins the other Alex Gibney doc film also finished this year - Totally Under Control about America's disastrous handling of the pandemic. This Insane documentary originally debuted at the CPH DOX Film Festival, and also stopped by the Venice, Hamptons, and Montclair Film Festivals this fall. It wonders: What makes killers kill? From Academy Award-winning director Alex Gibney, Crazy, Not Insane is a provocative look at the minds of violent people, including serial killer Ted Bundy. The doc film examines the research of forensic psychiatrist Dorothy Lewis (aka Dorothy Otnow Lewis) who investigated the psychology of murderers - discovering that they're all afflicted by multiple personalities, better known as dissociative identity disorder (DID) in the psychology world. An utterly fascinating and impressive story that discusses a number of intriguing topics.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Gibney's doc Crazy, Not Insane, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Description from Montclair FF: In his new film Crazy, Not Insane, filmmaker Alex Gibney tells the story of psychologist Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis and her research into the minds and experiences of murderers. Using interviews and hypnosis to establish a connection with the early experiences of killers, Dr. Otnow Lewis develops a controversial philosophy of multiple personality disorder, which brings her into conflict with prosecutors and expert witnesses seeking severe penalties for some of the worst crimes in American history. With powerful interview footage and unfettered access to case files, Crazy, Not Insane is a must for fans of true-crime stories. Crazy, Not Insane is directed by prolific American filmmaker Alex Gibney, director of the docs Catching Hell, The Last Gladiators, Mea Maxima Culpa, We Steal Secrets, The Armstrong Lie, Finding Fela, Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief, Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine, Zero Days, No Stone Unturned, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Citizen K, and this year's Totally Under Control doc. This originally premiered at the CPH DOX Film Festival earlier this year. HBO will soon debut Gibney's Crazy, Not Insane streaming on HBO Max starting November 18th this fall.