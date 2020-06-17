Stunning New Shadow Puppet Trailer for Nia DaCosta's 'Candyman'

The mystery of the Candyman. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta has posted a surprise "trailer" for the upcoming Candyman movie, described as a "spiritual sequel" to the 1992 cult classic horror film starring Tony Todd. The first official trailer debuted back in February, and the movie was supposed to be out in theaters already. It has been rescheduled for release in September after the summer. This breathtaking new trailer is made with paper and shadow puppets telling the origin of the "Candyman" and how he turned into the legend he is today. Mainly because mobs of people vilified him, so he became an actual villain. Or so it seems. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris (from If Beale Street Could Talk), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Kyle Kaminsky, and Vanessa Williams, along with an appearance by the original Tony Todd. This is one of the most unique and most beautiful trailers we've ever seen for a horror movie. Nia writes: "Candyman, at the intersection of white violence and black pain, is about unwilling martyrs. The people they were, the symbols we turn them into, the monsters we are told they must have been." How true.

Here's the new shadow puppet trailer for Nia DaCosta's Candyman, originally posted on Nia's Twitter:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Nia DaCosta's Candyman here, to see the original first look.

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a luxury condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony's painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him right on a collision course with destiny. Candyman is directed by American filmmaker Nia DaCosta, her second feature after making Little Woods previously. The screenplay is by Win Rosenfeld and Jordan Peele. Produced by Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, Jordan Peele. Universal will release DaCosta's Candyman in theaters starting on September 25th this fall.