Super Bowl TV Spot + Making Of Featurette for 'A Quiet Place: Part II'

"There are people out there… People worth saving." Ready for some football monsters! Paramount Pics has released the "Big Game" TV spot for A Quiet Place: Part II, the sequel to John Krasinski & Emily Blunt's sci-fi monster thriller A Quiet Place from 2018. They've also included a short behind-the-scenes featurette for the film, to give us a closer look at Krasinski's work putting together this sequel. Following the traumatic events at home (seen in the first movie), the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe as the Abbott family. Newcomers featured in this sequel include Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, Wayne Duvall, and Lauren-Ashley Cristiano. This full trailer was compelling, I'm excited to see what they're cookin' up.

Here's the new Super Bowl spot + featurette for John Krasinski's A Quiet Place: Part II, from YouTube:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. A Quiet Place: Part II is once again directed by American actor-filmmaker John Krasinski, director of the films Brief Interviews with Hideous Men, The Hollars, and the first A Quiet Place previously. The screenplay is written by John Krasinski, from characters created by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods. Produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form & Brad Fuller of Platinum Dunes. Paramount will open Krasinski's A Quiet Place: Part II in theaters everywhere starting March 20th, 2020 coming up.