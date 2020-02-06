Superb First Trailer for 'Berlin Alexanderplatz' Premiering at Berlinale

"I'm not made of sugar. I'm made of marble." Screen Daily has unveiled the first official trailer for the new take on Berlin Alexanderplatz, set for a major premiere at the Berlin Film Festival (aka Berlinale) later this month. The film is a new adaptation of Alfred Döblin's 1929 Weimer Republic era classic novel, which was also turned into an acclaimed TV series in the 1980s by Rainer Werner Fassbinder (also called "Berlin Alexanderplatz"). This seems to be Germany's version of Ladj Ly's Oscar nominated drama Les Miserables, borrowing the title of a classic novel, yet telling a modern-day story of black individuals living in a European country. This new film stars Welket Bungué as a refugee from Guinea Bissau who struggles to survive in Berlin without papers after illegally crossing by boat from Africa to Europe. Also starring Jella Haase and Albrecht Schuch. This looks DAMN good. I'm expecting it to earn tons of acclaim at Berlinale coming up.

Here's the first English trailer (+ poster) for Burhan Qurbani's Berlin Alexanderplatz, from YouTube:

Qurbani and co-writer Martin Behnke have drawn on elements and characters from Alfred Döblin's 1929 Weimer Republic era classic novel for this tale set in present-day Berlin. The film stars Welket Bungué as a refugee from Guinea Bissau who struggles to survive in the German capital without papers after illegally crossing by boat from Africa to Europe. His attempts to do this by honest means are challenges when he is befriended by a shady German drug dealer in a difficult relationship that will result in both tragedy and redemption. Berlin Alexanderplatz is directed by Afghan-German filmmaker Burhan Qurbani, director of the films Women Interrupted, Shahada, and We Are Young We Are Strong previously. The screenplay is written by Martin Behnke and Burhan Qurbani, adapted from Alfred Döblin's novel. This is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival this month. The film is set to open in Germany starting on April 16th coming up this spring. No other US (or international) release date is set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression?