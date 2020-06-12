Supernatural Thriller 'Devil's Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge' Trailer

"What - you believe it?!" Cinedigm & Kyyba Films have released an official trailer for an indie supernatural cop thriller titled Devil's Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge. There isn't much of a synopsis, only that a military vet now working as police is assigned to "a supernatural case that's surrounded by urban myth and legend" - which must be the "Nain Rouge". The trailer shows a freaky red devil dude running around, which makes sense considering Nain Rouge translates to "red dwarf" (from French). This stars Nathan Mathers (Eminem's brother), Jeri Jensen, and Swifty McVay (from Eminem's hip hop group D12). This looks like another forgettable cop procedural, except for the crazy Nightcrawler-lookin' devil dude. Watch out for him.

First official trailer for Sam Logan Khaleghi's Devil's Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge, from YouTube:

A military veteran (Jesi Jensen) returns home, and starts working in law enforcement. She's assigned to a supernatural case that's surrounded by urban myth and legend. Devil's Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge is directed by American producer / filmmaker Sam Logan Khaleghi, director of the films Love Is a Thieves' Game and Approaching Midnight previously, as well as a few shorts and other projects. The screenplay is written by Aaron Russman, based on a story by Sam Logan Khaleghi. Produced by Sam Logan Khaleghi, co-produced by Jesse Dean. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Kyyba Films will debut Devil's Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge direct-to-VOD starting June 23rd this month. Anyone?