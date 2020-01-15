Tallie Medel & Norma Kuhling in Indie Drama 'Fourteen' Teaser Trailers

"Did he seem nervous when you asked him to dinner?" This small indie film playing on the festival circuit is a worthwhile discovery and still needs a distributor. Fourteen is the latest film made by American indie filmmaker Dan Sallitt, and it first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year before playing all over the world (at Uruguay, Melbourne, Vancouver, Mill Valley, Vienna, Thessaloniki Film Festivals). Tallie Medel and Norma Kuhling star as two friends struggling with the realities of adult life. The film takes place over a decade, showing us only a few disparate scenes between them when they reconnect and converse. The cast also includes Lorelei Romani, C. Mason Wells, Dylan McCormick, and Kolyn Brown. This earned some rave reviews from critics at festivals; it's a unique, low-key drama that will connect more with some than others. These teasers were released during its festival run; we're still waiting to see a full-length trailer.

Here's the first two teaser trailers (+ promo poster) for Dan Sallitt's Fourteen, direct from YouTube:

Over the course of a decade, a woman named Jo (Norma Kuhling) becomes increasingly dysfunctional in her life due to undiagnosed mental illness, or perhaps to drugs, while her more stable friend (Tallie Medel) sometimes tries to help, and sometimes backs away to preserve herself. Fourteen is written and directed by American indie filmmaker Dan Sallitt, his latest feature film following Honeymoon, All the Ships at Sea, and The Unspeakable Act previously, as well as a few short films. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year, and played at numerous other fests worldwide throughout the year. There's still no US release date set yet - stay tuned for updates if you're interested. For more info, visit their official website. Who's curious?