Tamara Smart in Trailer for 'A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting'

"Let's get monster hunting!" Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for a fun adventure horror comedy called A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting, a new movie from the director of Tank Girl! Adapted from the popular scary book series of the same name. A young babysitter is recruited into a secret monster hunting society and embarks on a mission to bring back a child she is babysitting who's been abducted by monsters. Tamara Smart (seen in Artemis Fowl and "The Worst Witch") stars in this as Kelly, and the full cast includes Oona Laurence, Alessio Scalzotto, Ian Ho, Tamsen McDonough, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Lynn Masako Cheng, Ty Consiglio, Ashton Arbab, Crystal Balint, Ricky He, along with Indya Moore and Tom Felton. This is described as an "action-packed adventure about working together to overcome your fears" and looks like Harry Potter + Men in Black + monsters. Which seems like good fun.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Rachel Talalay's A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting, on YouTube:

When high school freshman Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart) reluctantly agrees to babysit Jacob Zellman (Ian Ho) on Halloween, the last thing she expects is to be recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters. In order to keep Jacob safe from harm, Kelly teams up with no-nonsense chapter VP Liz Lerue (Oona Laurence), tech genius Berna Vincent (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson), creature expert Cassie Zhen (Lynn Masako Cheng) and the potions master Curtis Critter (Ty Consiglio) to defeat a Boogeyman known as "The Grand Guignol" (Tom Felton), a glamorous witch named "Peggy Drood" (Indya Moore) and their legion of mysterious monsters. A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting is directed by American filmmaker Rachel Talalay, director of the films Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, Ghost in the Machine, and Tank Girl previously, as well as lots of TV work as well. The screenplay is by Joe Ballarini, based on the first installment of his own popular scary book series. Netflix will release A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting streaming exclusively starting October 15th.