Teaser for Michel Franco's Hard-Hitting Mexican Drama 'New Order'

It's time for a new order! The Match Factory has also released a promo teaser trailer for a Mexican film premiering at the Venice Film Festival this year titled New Order. Nuevo Orden (in Spanish) is the latest film from acclaimed filmmaker Michel Franco (After Lucia, Chronic, April's Daughter) and is described in this trailer as a "gripping, hard-hitting, dystopian drama." This looks intense already and it's barely 45 seconds of footage. A high-society wedding is interrupted by the arrival of unwelcome guests, in what Venice Film Festival director Alberto Barbera calls "Franco's most ambitious & darkest film yet." The film stars Naian González Norvind, Diego Boneta, Mónica del Carmen, Fernando Cuautle, Darío Yazbek, Roberto Medina, Patricia Bernal, Lisa Owen, and Enrique Singer. This is looking great already. Not exactly sure what all the green is about, but I'm certainly curious to find out. Rattle those high society cages.

Here's the first festival teaser trailer for Michel Franco's New Order, direct from YouTube:

In this riveting, suspenseful dystopian drama from Mexico, a lavish upper-class wedding goes awry in an unexpected uprising of class warfare that gives way to a violent coup d'état. As seen through the eyes of the sympathetic young bride and the servants who work for – and against – her wealthy family, New Order breathlessly traces the collapse of one political system as a more harrowing replacement springs up in its wake. New Order, originally known as Nuevo Orden in Spanish (or Lo que algunos soñaron), is both written and directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco, director of the films Daniel and Ana, After Lucia, A los ojos, Chronic, and April's Daughter previously. This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival this summer, and also plays at the Zurich + Toronto Film Festivals. No other release dates are set.