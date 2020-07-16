Teaser Trailer for Brandon Cronenberg's Sci-Fi Horror Film 'Possessor'

"Interface is active." Neon has revealed the first teaser trailer for the uber-violent, freaky new sci-fi horror film Possessor, the latest film from filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg (son of the iconic David Cronenberg). This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to quite a bit of buzz, only allowing 18+ to watch it because of graphic sex, nudity, and violence. Possessor follows an agent who works for a secretive organization that uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people's bodies - ultimately driving them to commit assassinations for high-paying clients. Andrea Riseborough stars in this, along with Jennifer Jason Leigh, Sean Bean, Tuppence Middleton, Christopher Abbott, Kaniehtiio Horn, Rossif Sutherland, Christopher Jacot, and Hanneke Talbot. It's a very strange film, the best way to describe it is to say it's kind of like Avatar as a horror film. If this teaser intrigues you, then keep an eye out for this.

Here's the first red band teaser (+ poster) for Brandon Cronenberg's Possessor, from Neon's YouTube:

From the visionary mind of writer/director Brandon Cronenberg, Possessor is an arresting sci-fi thriller about elite, corporate assassin Tasya Vos. Using brain-implant technology, Vos takes control of other people's bodies to execute high profile targets. As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment Vos becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her. Possessor is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg, son of David Cronenberg, his second feature after directing Antiviral previously, as well as a few shorts and other projects. Produced by Fraser Ash, Niv Fichman, Kevin Krikst, and Andrew Starke. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Neon will release Cronenberg's Possessor in select US theaters later this year. Stay tuned for an exact date. First impression?