Teaser Trailer for 'Calendar Girl' Doc on Fashion Calendar's Ruth Finley

"You have to call Ruth!" An early teaser trailer has debuted for a documentary titled Calendar Girl, which is world premiering at DOC NYC this month. The festival's film description: "Ruth Finley, a pocket-sized woman of immense determination, has been the queen of the fashion industry since the 1930s. As a young mother, Ruth created the iconic pink Fashion Calendar, a publication that continues to organize and marshal American fashion today. Featuring [appearances by] Bill Cunningham, Carolina Herrera, Nicole Miller, Diane von Furstenberg, and more, this joyous profile is a love letter to fashion and the extraordinary life of one remarkable woman." In 2014, Ruth retired at 95 and sold the Fashion Calendar to the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Described as a quintessential NYC story, this doc examines this transition, and reflects on the life, work, and legacy of this trailblazer and the industry Ruth helped create. Check it out.

Calendar Girl is directed by Danish producer / filmmaker Christian D. Bruun, director of the docs Blue Gold: American Jeans and The Burning Child previously, as well as lots of doc producing and other production work. This is premiering at DOC NYC this month. No release has been set yet - stay tuned.